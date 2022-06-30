East High School parking lot to be overlaid

WATERLOO — An East High School parking lot will receive an asphalt overlay at a cost of $85,000 after signs of wear and tear have emerged.

The lot is on the north side of the school. The project will be paid for through Waterloo Community Schools’ physical plant and equipment levy funds, which are used to repair and maintain school buildings, among other things.

The Board of Education on Tuesday approved the quote from Mack’s Asphalt of Waterloo during a special meeting, the lowest of two bids. It includes removal of all speed bumps except one, removal of unstable materials from the existing lot, skim patching the entire lot to fill holes and low spots, and applying adhesive. Contractors will also machine lay three inches of hot mix asphalt and roll it for compaction.

The project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

In other business, the board approved:

Joshua Payton as the interim principal at George Washington Carver Academy with an annual salary of $121,000.A change order for the Waterloo Career Center expansion project related to relocating the fire department connection at an additional cost of $7,514. Total construction costs for the project are $28.86 million.

