WATERLOO -- East High School students were dismissed early Monday after the building lost power, repeating a situation that occurred more than a week ago.
Tara Thomas, Waterloo Community Schools' spokeswoman, said initially East was sustained with emergency backup lighting. Administrators decided to dismiss at 1:15 p.m. when it was clear restoration of power would still take more time.
"At 11 o'clock today the power went out and the emergency lighting did sustain all of the lunch shifts," said Thomas. With some tweaks to the lunch periods and the addition of administrative support, she noted, "the emergency lighting allowed the day to go on as usual" for several hours.
"We thought it would be resolved in a short time," said Thomas. The early dismissal was set "once we realized with guidance from MidAmerican (Energy Co.)" that the fix would extend beyond the school day.
On Feb. 28, classes were dismissed at 8:10 a.m. following an early morning power outage related to the transformer that serves the school.
Officials initially believed the power could be restored by the time school started. After two blown fuses were replaced, though, administrators discovered ongoing equipment issues within the school. Students were back at school the next day.
"Up until today, we did not have another issue," said Thomas. "At this time, we hope it can be restored and classes resume tomorrow."
