East High School athletics to join new Iowa Alliance Conference

WATERLOO — East High School officially announced its membership Friday in a new athletic league.

The Iowa Alliance Conference, which includes 11 of the state's largest high schools, will begin competing with the start of the 2022-23 school year. The new conference was developed to enhance competition and participation among schools with long-time rivalries, according to a Waterloo Community Schools' news release.

The change has been in the works for some months. In June, the Board of Education approved of East leaving the Mississippi Valley Conference for the group after the school was invited to become a member. Other member schools are currently part of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League.

"We are looking forward to this new opportunity," Dan Huff, Waterloo Schools' athletic director, said in the news release. "The newly formed Iowa Alliance Conference creates a very competitive environment for our East High student-athletes to participate and compete."

The conference will consist of two divisions with the following high schools:

North Division – Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City and Waterloo East.

South Division – Des Moines East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt plus Ottumwa.

"We are excited about the opportunities that the new Iowa Alliance Conference will provide for all member schools," Tim Moses, Waterloo East athletic director, said in the news release." It creates a framework for all students, coaches and teams to have better opportunities to build successful programs."

As athletic directors and administrators from the member school districts worked on plans to establish the new conference, there were a number of positive considerations in going forward. They include:

More competitive equity and greater similarities between member high schools.

Increased competition and success that could lead to greater student participation and engagement plus improved hiring, support, and retention of coaches.

Greater flexibility in decision-making and scheduling within a smaller conference.

Maintaining historic rivalries between central Iowa high schools.

Next year’s schedules for the Iowa Alliance Conference will be posted at a later date. The new conference will first compete in cross country, boys golf, girls swimming and volleyball starting next August.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.