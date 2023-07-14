WATERLOO — If you build it, they will come.

That’s the pitch East High alumnus Cory Haberstitch makes for a proposed complete renovation of the school’s outdoor athletic complex, which was unveiled this week in a promotional video.

The $6 million project has been in the works since 2022 and the committee behind it is reimagining the entire athletic campus. The project would transform the baseball and softball fields by adding lights, extending dugouts, replacing fencing, updating the press box and scoreboard, adding bleacher seating, installing batting cages and enhancing entrance gates.

There will also be a court expansion with the addition of pickleball and basketball courts as well as a renovation of the existing tennis courts. This will include bleacher seating and a new entrance gate.

To connect the entire complex, a plaza will be constructed with sidewalks, concessions, restrooms, a storage building, a clubhouse, locker rooms, a team facility, a study zone, and coaches quarters. The parking lot and street near the complex will also be updated to provide more safety for players, opposing teams and spectators driving and crossing the road.

East High Athletic Director Tim Moses said the ball field hasn’t been updated for more than 30 years. It has no lights, no locker rooms and little shade for spectators.

Eric Jesse, East’s baseball coach, said the current facility affects the game and the team has tried its best to make the diamond playable.

“The outfield is pretty rough and close to the road,” he said. “The seating options for fans … there’s not a lot of options and the amount of shade makes it hot. Little things like that add up.”

He also said the outfield has hills and valleys and an infamous hole which the team refers to as the “crater.”

Moses related the dilapidated fields and courts to the loss of booming businesses like Chamberlain Manufacturing and the Rath Packing Company on the east side of Waterloo.

“It was a community that you could be ... just extremely proud of. And just to see how things have kind of mirrored (the business loss) … it’s my job as the athletic director here to bring back the pride of East High School,” he said. “And to me that starts with our facilities.”

He also noted that, currently, players change in the bathrooms, Trojans in Training facility, or the press box.

“As the old saying goes, if you look good and you feel good, more likely you’ll play good,” Moses said.

He said that at many away games players get off the bus are in awe because that school has nicer facilities, charter buses and catered lunches.

“Kids are saying ‘Mr. Moses, why don’t we have that?’” he said. “You’re not going to ask me that question (anymore) because we’re going to have it.”

Chad Shipman, the project director, said Moses came to him saying the school didn’t have lights. After traveling to other districts and seeing what they had, he thought “Why not us?” He said West High School across town has had lights on its fields for more than a decade.

In June, the Waterloo Community Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of lights for the baseball field. The six light poles and their electric installation will cost $343,079. That money is coming from the physical plant and equipment levy budget.

The lights are expected to be installed before the next baseball season, which begins May 1. At this point, no other district funds are expected for the projects.

“I just wanted to make sure that, again, that I fought for my kids,” Moses said. “I will always fight for my kids and make sure that they’re being treated fairly and that the playing field is level and that they don’t feel like they’re less than because we have some very good kids here.”

Along with addressing equity issues, the transformation will provide added safety for everyone involved.

The addition of lights alone will allow games to start later than 3:30 p.m. That will help prevent students from both teams having to miss school and keep athletes and spectators out of the heat, resulting in higher attendance.

Moses said about three years ago when a game was played while the temperature was in the triple digits, an umpire had to leave the field due to being overheated.

“In my conversation (the umpire) said to me, ‘Tim, when are you guys gonna get lights?’ Moses recalled, saying the school was 30 years behind the times. “I felt bad because it’s not something I can control, but it just made me feel bad that our facilities were that far dated, you know, and it’s a safety concern.”

Currently, the spectators are provided with little to no shade. Moses said with added shade and better seating, more parents and community members would enjoy watching the game. He said the athletes would love to have the opportunity to play in front of more people – including more of their parents and grandparents.

In the promotional video, East High alumnus Matthew Gilbert, a member of the action committee, said he was disappointed to see how the facility had fallen into disrepair.

“I’m really excited someone’s taking a point to actually invest in really lighting this place up to be a meaningful place for more families and more future athletes,” he said in the video.

Shipman said it’s not just about the installation of lights but giving a new energy to the school.

“The district is investing in the future, into the future of our residents,” he said. “The kids that are going to school, they’re the ones that are going to live and work in our community. That’s just more evidence that the district’s willing to invest in our future.”

Shipman said the fundraising phase has just started for the project and that different organizations have already reached out about becoming possible donors. He has received multiple in-kind donations and received a letter of intent for a “sizable amount” of funding.

The Waterloo Schools Foundation has agreed to be the fiscal sponsor for donated financial assets.

Bob Hellman, the founder of Build Our Ballpark, an organization that builds and restores athletic campuses, will be a mentor for the project. Hellman grew up in east Waterloo and the organization has built or restored 59 fields in 14 communities and three states.

Shipman is hoping the project will be finished within three years.

For more information about the project or to donate, go to EastWaterloo.com.

