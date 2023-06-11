WATERLOO — After five years of leading East High School, Joseph Parker has resigned from his position as principal.

The Board of Education unanimously approved a separation agreement with Parker on April 24. No names or positions were made public during that meeting.

Parker’s contract ends June 30. He has been the principal at East since 2018.

Anthony Spurgetis, Waterloo Community Schools’ chief officer of human resources and equity, could not provide a reason for Parker’s resignation and no reason was stated in the agreement.

Before his contract ends, the district will pay Parker $95,620 and Iowa Public Employees Retirement System contributions, which represent one school year’s gross salary.

The district will also pay its law firm, Timmer and Judkins PLLC, $47,810 for attorney fees and expenses.

Byron Phillips will replace Parker as principal, pending board approval on Monday. He currently serves as the assistant principal at West High School. If approved, his salary will be $145,000.

