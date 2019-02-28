WATERLOO -- East High School students were dismissed at 8:10 a.m. Thursday because of a power outage earlier in the morning that couldn't be fixed in time.
"It occurred this morning before students arrived," said Waterloo Community Schools' spokeswoman Tara Thomas. "They contacted MidAmerican at 5:30 (a.m.) and, at the time, we thought it was something where they could restore the power and we could continue with school as scheduled."
She added, "It’s my understanding that the problem was isolated just to East High School. It was a transformer issue from a transformer located right outside of East High School."
By 8 a.m., MidAmerican Energy officials had determined it would take longer to fix the transformer problem.
Along with no electricity in the building, Thomas said there was no heat. As a result, staff started sending messages to parents that students would need to return home.
Buses were scheduled to return at 8:45 a.m. and pick up those who couldn’t walk or drive home or whose parents couldn’t get them.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman said East's cancellation won't affect when its last day of classes will be held. State law requires districts to calculate calendar adjustments based on the school with the least attendance. In this case, that's Lowell Elementary, which recently had three additional class days off than other district schools because of a roof collapse.
"We've already determined where the bar is, it's with Lowell," she said. District schools, including East, are still above the required minimum of 1,080 hours of class time for the year. "We may need to make adjustments and we stand ready to do that" if there are further district-wide cancellations for weather.
At this point, the last day of school in the district is June 7.
"However," Lindaman added, "my bigger concern is the constant interruption to student learning." Waterloo Schools has had nine snow days this year and three late starts for all students on top of the additional cancellations for Lowell and East.
The power outage wasn’t expected to take more than a day to fix.
"We don't know why the transformer issue happened," said Thomas. "MidAmerican is working to identify what caused that and correct that. We anticipate the power will be fully restored to resume school as scheduled (Friday)."
