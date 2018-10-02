WATERLOO — The competition was stiff, but East High School’s band hit its goal during a weekend marching contest.
“Our goal is usually not to finish last,” said director Joelle Smith, of East’s performance Saturday at Bands Across the Prairie in Cedar Rapids.
East was 10th out of 11 4A bands and less than three points away from the ninth-place finisher.
“We did pretty well,” she added. “We’re in a difficult spot because we’re a small 4A band.”
WATERLOO — It was all a matter of timing Friday as West High School band members worked on a…
Smith noted that most of the other marching bands have twice as many students as East’s 80 members and often more resources.
The band’s show this year is “X’s to Z’s,” which was created by Smith and features music of Generations X and Z. It includes songs by Elton John, Billy Joel, Coldplay and Green Day.
East had the entire show on the field Saturday after working on the fourth song last week. Smith said rainy weather this fall slowed down the band’s progress, since it couldn’t always practice outside.
She likes to participate in the competition at Cedar Rapid’s Prairie High School because it is a week before the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival. That helps the band to focus on what it needs to improve for the state event this Saturday. Smith said the band has its marching orders this week based on the input it received from judges on Saturday.
“A lot of it is things we’ve been working on this entire season, and they’re just hearing it from a different voice,” she said.
The band will perform at its final home football game a week after state, on Oct. 12.
