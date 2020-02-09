East High Hall of Fame ceremony set
East High Hall of Fame ceremony set

East High School logo

WATERLOO — The East High School Athletic Department would like to congratulate the following individuals on being selected for induction to the East High Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday: Andrew Robinson, Charlie Aldrich, Derek Ott, Kentral Galloway, Fallon Jenkins, Jessie Wellnitz, Rasheedah Jones and Tajah Theroith.

Joining them will be Yolando Loveless, who will be inducted into the East High School Hall of Fame that evening.

A short program begins at 6:30 p.m. in the small gymnasium to honor the inductees. The varsity boys’ basketball game against Cedar Falls in East’s Fred J. Miller Gymnasium will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. with a halftime presentation honoring the hall of fame recipients.

