WATERLOO — East High School night baseball games could become a reality, pending approval for a lighting project by the Board of Education.

The board on Monday will discuss adding lighting to the baseball fields. It meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Currently, the field has no lights, which requires the team to play its home games during the daytime.

This results in games played in the heat with fewer parents and family members being able to attend and difficulties scheduling doubleheaders.

The Waterloo Community Schools’ facilities committee is recommending approval of an equipment bid from Qualite Sports Lighting for $273,683 and an installation bill from K&W Electric for $69,396. The total project cost would be $343,079.

Other items on the agenda include:

An amendment to the school resource officers agreement, which provides six Waterloo police officers whose primary assignment is at middle and high schools. It would add a dedicated sergeant appointed by Police Chief Joe Leibold to serve as a liaison between the SROs and the director of at-risk and student services who would spend time at the elementary school buildings. The sergeant adds $65,402 to the agreement for a total of $373,455.

A memorandum of understanding between the school district and SuccessLink School Based Mental Health Services. A team will provide students and their families with community services to work on social, educational, health and emotional challenges that may be affecting their success at school. The cost for the program for the 2023-24 school year will be $600,000. For the following year, it will cost $618,000.

The appointments of Samuel Kreassig as the associate director of human resources with a salary of $110,000, Daniel Sale as Hoover Middle School’s assistant principal with a salary of $88,000 and Byron Phillips as the principal of East High School with a salary of $145,000.

Purchases of $100,887 for 65 Dell workstations and $52,200 annually for three years for GoGuardian software.

The purchase of a van for transporting equipment to job sites throughout the district for $51,195.