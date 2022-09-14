East Buchanan schools receive COVID-19 funding

WINTHROP — The Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to 10 school districts across the state. The funding is for training and coaching school health care workers on the overlap of COVID-19 and mental health.

East Buchanan Community School District received almost $55,000. Other school districts awarded include Chariton, Dubuque, Harlan, Iowa City, Logan Magnolia, Mount Pleasant, North Mahaska, Muscatine and Storm Lake.

The grants can be used to cover costs associated with planning, training and coaching – including travel expenses for up to 12 professional development opportunities.

East Buchanan’s superintendent Dan Fox said they will be putting more focus on Leader in Me, an education model that builds leadership and life skills.

“COVID-19 is detrimental to our (social-emotional behavioral health). Depression/anxiety/fear has set in,” Fox said in an email. “We are looking for ways to not only rejuvenate our staff, but our students and community. We need to instill confidence back into our school community and make a difference. We need (a) change in our culture.”

The two state departments received $4.5 million from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Award amounts were based on the funding requested by each district to support their professional development plan.

Priority consideration was given to those who did not receive additional federal funding to cover the costs of professional learning and coaching beyond what they have available through three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and the Elementary and Secondary Education Act school improvement funds, a news release said.

“The emotional health and academic growth of students are closely connected,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education in the release. “These additional resources will help schools expand their capacity for addressing the social-emotional-behavioral health needs of students, break down barriers to learning and improve outcomes as we move forward.”

This was the third and final round of funding. A total of 17 districts were awarded over $1.3 million in the first two rounds.