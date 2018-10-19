WATERLOO — Scores on a college entrance exam dropped for the class of 2018 at two area high schools.
Dunkerton and Valley Lutheran high schools were unable to get their ACT results to The Courier for a story on scores that ran Wednesday. That is when a nationwide embargo on the information from the Iowa City-based ACT testing service ended.
Last spring’s graduates at Dunkerton High School had an average composite score of 18.8, a drop of 2 points from the previous class. Twenty-four seniors, or 63 percent of 2018 graduates took the test.
WATERLOO — ACT scores rose for Waterloo Community Schools’ class of 2018 as the average drop…
The ACT is made up of tests in English, math, reading and science. Scores are out of a possible 36.
For 2018 graduates at Valley Lutheran High School in Cedar Falls, the average composite score was 23.2, down 1.6 points from a year ago. Nine seniors took the test, or 78 percent of the class.
Average composite ACT scores for Iowa and the nation also dropped slightly to 21.8 and 20.8, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.