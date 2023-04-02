DUNKERTON — The smell of hash browns filled the upstairs kitchen at Dunkerton High School on Friday as local patrons eagerly awaited a hot breakfast.

The meals are a part of Brunch ‘n’ Crunch, a monthly program at the school run by family and consumer sciences teacher Rachel Hauptly as part of a class. According to Hauptly, her class is a rebranding of home economics that combines learning important life skills and gaining experience with the ins and outs of operating a business. It’s her first year teaching at Dunkerton.

“So this class, specifically, we’re not just cooking meals for families. Yes, they’re going to learn to cook so they can use those skills at home, but they can also turn around and use it in a real career,” Hauptly said. “So that’s kind of the driving force of it.”

Starting at the beginning of the semester, the class was tasked with setting up a business plan. As their class was specifically food production, they could try catering, a restaurant or a coffee cart. After choosing the restaurant, they had to select and test recipes and set prices.

When they’re not operating the restaurant students run the coffee cart, peddling skinny chai lattes and iced coffees to their peers and faculty. For senior Peyton Rygel, the whole experience has given her a glimpse of what it’s like to run a business while also being a break from the routine of regular classwork.

“My other classes are more of just sit down and take tests and study, so this class is kind of fun to just get out there and actually do something with my classmates,” Rygel said. “And I’ve learned a lot about cooking.

“I’ve never cooked hashbrowns before. And I love breakfast, so it’s a great skill for me to have when I’m older.”

Dunkerton, with a population of less than 1,000 people, doesn’t have many restaurant choices, so there’s a demand for the product the class provides. Hauptly has worked hard to help get the word out about the dining program.

“When I came in and told the students what we were doing, there were like: ‘Well, who’s going to come to it?’” Hauptly said. “And I said, ‘You have a community full of people who don’t have any other restaurant options. In the morning, we’ll find people to come.’ So we have been full so far.”

Many came at first as parents and grandparents looking to support their children, as was the case for Rygel’s grandparents. However, as her grandfather, Randy Eilers pointed out, they came in the first time for their granddaughter, but they keep coming back for the food.

“We come up to help support the kids and they’re all working hard back there and doing well with their cooking,” Eilers said.

“It’s an amazing program,” said Elizabeth Downs, the mother of one of the participants. “Mrs. Hauptly has really made a lot of awesome changes coming in here for this program and these classes, and it’s been a good opportunity for (my son) as well. And all these kids do an excellent job. They really do.”

The next Dunkerton High School breakfast is scheduled for April 21.