DUNKERTON — After 12 years of leading Dunkerton Community Schools, Superintendent Jim Stanton is preparing to retire.
He decided to take an early retirement option offered by the district. The Board of Education approved his retirement effective June 30 during its Oct. 10 meeting.
“This has been in the plan the whole time,” said Stanton, who intended to remain with the district at least until his two children finished high school. The second graduated last spring.
“It’s been a great ride,” he added. “I appreciate everyone who’s been supportive.” He and his wife plan to remain in the community.
Stanton said the board is developing plans to search for a new superintendent and will move forward on that effort in the coming months.
“I will do anything I can to make this a nice, smooth transition,” he said.
The district is currently in the midst of a $4.44 million construction project to build an addition onto the school. The new portion will replace a section of the building that was recently demolished.
Construction will be “well underway and nearing completion when I leave,” noted Stanton. “I’d love to come back for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.”
Stanton also serves as superintendent of Wapsie Valley Community Schools through a sharing agreement between the two districts. He confirmed that the Wapsie Valley school board recently voted to end the sharing agreement after this year. The board president and vice president did not return calls for comment before press time.
