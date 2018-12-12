DUNKERTON — Dunkerton Community Schools’ voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved renewing an infrastructure and technology tax levy.
The physical plant and equipment levy passed with 77.69 percent of ballots cast, or 101 to 29. A simple majority was needed to extend it for another decade. The current PPEL still has 1-1/2 years before expiring, so the levy will now be in place until June 30, 2030.
“I think the reason it passed is it’s nothing we haven’t had in the past,” said Superintendent Jim Stanton. Dunkerton Schools has had the voter-approved PPEL since 1990, according to Courier files.
He and Kirby Marquart, Board of Education president, suggested the level of support for the levy demonstrates voter confidence in how the funds have been used. Under state law, revenues can be spent on school infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases, and improvements.
“When we can show them that we can do good things, that’s why we got the (more than) 75 percent,” said Marquart. “It goes hand-in-hand.”
He added, “From the administration and the school board, we just want to thank the voters for the trust they have in us. We’ll just keep plugging away.”
The 130 voters who came to the polls for the referendum is 7.77 percent of the district’s 1,673 registered voters.
The measure’s approval will continue the property tax rate of $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable value after the current levy ends on June 30, 2020. Currently, the district also has a board-approved PPEL of 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable value for a total of $1.67 between the two. The district’s total property tax levy, including the PPEL, is $15.14 per $1,000 of taxable value.
For 2018-19, the voter-approved PPEL component of the levy paid by district property owners totals $74.50 on a $100,000 home, accounting for the state’s “rollback” order. It totals about $73 and $121, respectively, on every $100,000 of value for agricultural and commercial/industrial properties.
The levy raises about $280,000 annually for the district. Stanton said officials hold expenditures from the fund “at about 75 percent” each year “because we want to keep a little in reserve.”
Marquart added that the approval will help with future planning because “now we know we’re here for another 10 years.”
