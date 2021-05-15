Dunkerton appoints new school board member following resignation

DUNKERTON — A man who has been involved with coaching at Dunkerton Community School for more than two decades and more recently was licensed as a substitute teacher will fill an open seat on the Board of Education.

Dan Knebel was appointed Wednesday by the board and will represent Director District 4, which includes Barclay Township. The appointment is temporary, though. The position will be on the ballot in the Nov. 2 school board election.

Knebel, who grew up in Dunkerton and graduated from the high school, expressed excitement about serving on the board and said that he enjoys volunteering. He moved back to town two years ago after 15 years in Cedar Falls. During the past 24 years, though, he has been involved with coaching basketball in the district.

"So, been tied to the school for pretty much my entire life," he noted. His decision to get licensed for substitute teaching gave him yet another tie.

The board accepted the resignation of current District 4 member Amber Shimp effective June 1 during a special meeting March 31. According to the meeting minutes, she and her family are moving out of the school district.

