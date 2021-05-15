Dunkerton appoints new school board member following resignation

DUNKERTON — A man who has been involved with coaching at Dunkerton Community School for more than two decades and more recently was licensed as a substitute teacher will fill an open seat on the Board of Education.
Dan Knebel was appointed Wednesday by the board and will represent Director District 4, which includes Barclay Township. The appointment is temporary, though. The position will be on the ballot in the Nov. 2 school board election.
Knebel, who grew up in Dunkerton and graduated from the high school, expressed excitement about serving on the board and said that he enjoys volunteering. He moved back to town two years ago after 15 years in Cedar Falls. During the past 24 years, though, he has been involved with coaching basketball in the district.
"So, been tied to the school for pretty much my entire life," he noted. His decision to get licensed for substitute teaching gave him yet another tie.
The board accepted the resignation of current District 4 member Amber Shimp effective June 1 during a special meeting March 31. According to the meeting minutes, she and her family are moving out of the school district.
Knebel was approached by Kirby Marquart, board president, asking if he'd be interested in serving in the role. As someone without any children, Knebel initially questioned the idea. Then he thought, "Well, actually maybe I'd be a really good fit, a different perspective."
With only six months before the term ends, Knebel noted, it also provides a point where he could evaluate a potential run with the possibility of continuing to serve on the board.
He praised Shimp, who is a friend, as someone who "does a whole lot for the school system. She's going to be hard to replace, sad to see her go."
Knebel has done handyman and landscaping work since leaving John Deere in September 2019 after more than 15 years with the company. At John Deere, he had roles in project management, dealing with budgets and working with multiple groups of people. He said his experience at the company could be "pretty beneficial" to the board.
Board secretary Amy Morley said several people initially expressed interest in serving in the position, one of five on the board.
After Dunkerton Schools posted a notice saying people could petition to fill the vacancy by special election, an effort to submit a petition got underway. However, officials learned from the Black Hawk County elections office that under Iowa Code Shimp's resignation date was too close to the regular election to allow for a special election. It has to be 180 days or more for residents to have the option of petitioning for a special election.