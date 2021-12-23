Dubuque school officials: No evidence of alleged racist behavior at Wahlert-East basketball game

WATERLOO — Administrators from a Dubuque school say there is “no credible evidence” that its students acted inappropriately following allegations of racist behavior towards East High School girls’ basketball players during a Tuesday game.

Holy Family Catholic Schools shared a statement with The Courier on Thursday concerning accusations from East High fans about what happened during the game at Wahlert High School.

“Our investigation has brought to light no credible evidence of inappropriate behavior at (Tuesday) night’s game,” said the statement. “Rather, in this instance, all evidence calls to light the strong character of our community.”

The statement was signed by Chief Administrator Phil Bormann, Principal Ron Meyers, Associate Principal Mariah Reeves and Activities Director Tom English.

The accusations surfaced on social media Wednesday morning and included a video. A post from a person on Facebook said that the Wahlert student section was yelling the N-word and other derogatory terms, calling the Waterloo athletes monkeys, and making monkey and barking sounds.

Both Holy Family and Waterloo Community Schools said in statements that they take the allegations seriously and do not tolerate such behaviors. That included investigations by administrators in both school systems, with Holy Family saying theirs is complete.

“We feel it is important for our community to be aware that Holy Family has conducted a thorough investigation of the circumstances,” said the statement. “Numerous individuals, including students, parents, coaches, referees, and administrators, who were present at the game, have been interviewed. Footage of the alleged behavior has been closely reviewed, and Holy Family representatives have been in direct contact with representatives of the Waterloo Community School District to fully understand the circumstances surrounding (Tuesday) night’s game.”

The statement continued: “Central to the allegation is a video presented as evidence of the misconduct. We believe there has been a misinterpretation of a common Eagle’s Nest chant, ‘Go Eags,’ resulting in an unfair judgment of our students’ character.”

Waterloo Community Schools, in a statement released Wednesday, said its investigation is underway.

"As a school district, we are advocates not only of our students’ physical safety and wellbeing but their emotional safety and wellbeing," said the statement. "Please be assured that we are reviewing the footage that’s emerging and are thoroughly investigating these reports. We are also in communication with administrators, coaches, and parents in both school districts."

It was not clear if Waterloo Schools has concluded its investigation into the matter. A spokeswoman said Thursday there is no further comment from the district at this point.

