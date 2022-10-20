Dress code committee holds final meeting, draft policy ready to be reviewed

WATERLOO — A committee’s recommendation on the Waterloo Community Schools’ dress code may bring to an end a 12-year policy that doesn’t allow jeans and, until last year, usually required students to wear collared shirts.

Formed in September, the committee met for a final time this week to revise its draft dress code policy. The proposal, which is headed to the district’s policy review committee, would no longer include a four page list of clothing that cannot be worn.

The 1 1/2-page draft shows a streamlined list of what students wouldn’t be allowed to wear. It largely does not specify certain types or styles of garments.

Tuesday’s meeting was held to tie up loose ends on issues such as headgear, tank tops and closed-toed shoes. The students, parents and educators who made up the group met two previous times after a survey found most of the school community is unhappy with the current dress code.

Hats and hoodies were the most contentious topic the group dealt with. A subcommittee was even formed on the issue following a previous meeting after members found no success in coming to agreement.

Gina Weekley, the diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator for Central Rivers Area Education Agency, pushed for hats and hoodies to be allowed in the new dress code.

“Hats are worn in movie theaters, concerts, churches and every other public space,” Weekley said. “There are changes that must be made. We must ask where our traditions are rooted and how they have been harmful to others in our history and are still harmful in the present.”

Weekley also stated that young Black people wear headwraps and caps for style or to get them to their next hair appointment. She noted that policing the issue can cause microaggressions, or subtle incidents of discrimination.

Along with allowing hats and hoodies in school, she also recommended cultural competency training for all educators.

The recommended language she penned stated that hats and hoodies should “allow the face to be visible and not interfere with line-of-sight.” Hoodies students wear “must allow the face and ears to be visible.”

Everyone in the committee listened, and about half of the room agreed to remove headgear restrictions. Others weren’t comfortable sending it to the committee yet.

Some were worried about the safety aspect and not being able to identify a student if they were to break the law at school.

“(The U.S.) has the most school shootings and in Waterloo we got gang violence,” one student said. “It will be hard to find a student if the perpetrator is wearing a hood and everyone in the hall is wearing a hood.”

The draft will be considered by the policy review committee on Nov. 3. It will have no statement on hats and hoods. Rather, one person from the dress code committee on each side of the issue will be present to talk to the group.

Another issue of discussion was tank tops. Under the proposed draft, tank tops will be allowed as long as undergarments are not exposed. This brought up the question about men’s undershirts and if they are really undershirts.

Language decided on is that students not be allowed to wear clothing disguised as undergarments, such as women’s camisoles or men’s undershirts.

The proposed dress code is also more lenient, allowing dresses and skirts that are not shorter than mid-thigh. Pants can be worn that have holes below mid thigh.

Clothing must cover the back, chest, stomach, bottom and private areas, according to the draft.

Changes could also be coming to footwear. The group is proposing any shoe be allowed, except slippers, for middle and high school kids. They are still recommending elementary students have closed-toed shoes safe for recess.

After the policy review committee, the proposal will then head to the Board of Education on Nov. 14. Policies are required to go through two readings before approval by the board. The second meeting is expected to be on Dec. 12.

The board would use spring semester as a test period for the new dress code if it is approved.