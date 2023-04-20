WATERLOO — There are “very little complaints” according to parents, teachers and administrators about the new dress code at Waterloo Community Schools.

The original committee that drafted the dress code met for a follow-up conversation on Tuesday night.

Superintendent Jared Smith shared survey results from school staff that showed 96% of more than 500 responders like the updated student and staff dress code.

The group listed what they thought was going well with the change such as staff and students “feeling normal,” people seeming happier, students enjoying making their own decisions, and more students attending classes.

There were some negatives that came with the change, which mostly revolved around the lack of clarity for students, parents and staff.

Stephanie Giachino, a fifth grade teacher at Poyner Elementary said multiple people have asked her what is allowed since she is on the dress code committee.

“There’s still a lot of fuzziness with staff and all staff need to be more consistent and understand it, too,” Giachino said. “It indicates there’s a lot of people still unsure, therefore some students still feel (targeted) and that’s the thing we didn’t want to happen.”

One of the areas of confusion is shorts length. The dress code states that bottoms cannot be shorter than mid-thigh, but also that shorts cannot expose any portion of the buttocks.

“I know we thought we had the shorts thing figured out with mid-thigh but it seems like a hard concept,” Tamra Willis, a sixth grade teacher at Hoover Middle School said. “You can put people in the same exact pair of shorts and (they are different) because of their body build.”

Willis suggested developing student groups to speak on why the dress code has a purpose.

One parent was concerned with how the school his daughter went to was determining shorts length.

He said there was an incident where his daughter and other girls were called down to the office to see if their shorts were long enough by standing in a line.

“I thought that was a big problem with the way it’s being enforced and something that I thought this new dress code was supposed to prevent,” he said. “It is concerning.”

Smith agreed this was a problem and told the parent to reach out to him privately to discuss the incident.

The same parent, along with staff members, said some students had anxiety about choosing what to wear.

Sheena Canady, the director of student and at-risk services, said some students have always had the standardized dress code so they “don’t know anything different.”

“To suddenly have the freedom to dress the way they want, not only do they not know how they should dress – they didn’t know how they want to dress, moreso what was acceptable among other students,” the parent said. “(My daughter) started dressing the way she liked but she was singled out by one of her classmates saying ‘why do you dress like that, your clothes are ugly’ and that was a huge slap in the face for her.”

Gina Weekley, a parent, said she wants to continue to send out messages to parents but also have staff training on how to approach students about the dress code.

