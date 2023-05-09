WATERLOO – One Waterloo elementary school recently held an excellent education celebration.

Students, staff and families marked Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence’s 20th anniversary every day last week.

The school is named after former Waterloo teacher, principal and deputy superintendent Walter Cunningham. He worked in the district for three decades and was Iowa’s first Black high school principal when he started his job at East High School in 1976.

Cunningham died in 2000 at the age of 58. His namesake elementary school opened in the fall of 2002, replacing Grant Elementary.

Principal Neldrekka Whitaker said the school has been innovative since its beginning. It was the first school to implement the former dress code and one of the first to adopt the “Leader in Me” initiative. At one point, Cunningham was also a year-round school and had gendered classrooms.

Currently, there are around 395 students in the school, which is pre-K through fifth grade. The school is also a “majority minority” school, with 92% of children being minorities.

Whitaker said the school is different because of the community aspect. She said for the past four years, there has been 100% family participation for student-teacher conferences. Some teachers even do home visits.

“It’s not quite the same as what they did before,” Whitaker said about past and current practices. “But we are definitely on the cutting edge of trying things to meet the needs of our kids and get them to achieve at high levels.”

Whitaker became principal in the 2018-19 school year. Since she’s been the head of the school, she said, the school has gone “back to the roots” of the traditional values at Cunningham.

“We’re really honing into the legacy, really looking at the vision, really looking at the innovative component, really going back to being family,” she said. “(The staff) believe in our kids, they believe in our community and they know they’re making differences. … And we are seeing it work. We are seeing that achievement.”

Earlier last week, Whitaker asked a teacher what pride and excellence meant to the school. The teacher could not reply, saying to describe pride and excellence at Cunningham would make them cry. But the teacher noted pride and excellence are about love, being proud of who you are and where you come from and what you can do.

Other staff and teachers reiterated the sentiment.

Kimberly Archie, a special education teacher who has worked at Cunningham for 13 years, said the school is different because of its “caring and family aspect, standards, structured environment and high expectations.”

Special needs paraeducator Anthony Watson Sr. said the school provides diversity, an “old neighborhood school” and tradition.

He likes to think of himself as someone students can look up to, noting he’s “just a big kid at heart.”

“I can show male diverse kids that it’s possible … to do something you like, to go through difficulties you went through and be a role model through the start of their lives,” he said.

Watson has five children who have attended Cunningham, including two currently enrolled. He also has multiple relatives who work in the school. His second-grade student, Destini, provided her input as well.

“Dr. Cunningham made the school so we can all learn, have fun and make new friends,” Destini said.

Cunningham’s son, Walt Cunningham Jr., visited the school during its anniversary week to talk about his father and his father’s legacy, as well as provide musical insight for a few kids wanting to learn to rap, sing and make beats.

Cunningham Jr., who recently retired as a professor from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, said the pandemic made him reevaluate his priorities. That led him back to Waterloo.

“I knew it was time for me to give back to a larger community,” he said. Throughout his life he’s worked to inspire children to become educated.

“Education is the differentiator,” he said. “You may come from ‘the wrong side of the tracks,’ you may have an attribute that you perceive as negative. But education can be the equalizer.”

After visiting the school, he said it is carrying on his father’s legacy — noting the students are well-mannered, quiet and disciplined, and that the teachers are invested in their work.

“We are celebrating 20 years of making a difference in our students’ lives and community,” Principal Whitaker said. That includes celebrating pushing students to high levels, innovation and diversity. “It’s not like any other building where it’s like ‘yeah, we’ve been a building for 20 years.’ ... We need to celebrate 20 years of being Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence.”

