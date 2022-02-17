Dorm, dining rates at the University of Northern Iowa could rise 2%

CEDAR FALLS — The cost of living in dorm rooms and dining at the University of Northern Iowa could rise after two years of no increases.

A 2% increase in room and board is being proposed for 2022-23 by UNI’s residence system. That proposal as well as 3% increases in residence system rates for the University of Iowa and Iowa State University will come before the Board of Regents on Wednesday. Preliminary residence system budgets for next year and five-year plans will also be considered by the board when it meets at the regents office in Urbandale.

The meeting is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The full agenda is posted online at iowaregents.edu, where the meeting will be streamed on Wednesday.

Final approval for dorm and meal plan rates is expected in April while budgets will be subject to further review and action when institutional spending plans are finalized.

UNI is proposing to charge more to live in the dorms and eat at campus dining facilities after “two consecutive years of no increases,” according to board documents. The rising rates are “in response to inflationary pressures on costs” and are being done “in order to maintain service quality within Housing and Dining.” A 2% increase is reflected in all housing and meal plan options.

Full-year costs for each occupant in a double room at UNI’s seven traditional halls would rise by $94 to $4,793. The cost of a Lawther Hall double would increase by $99 to $5,048. Prices are higher for other housing options at Lawther, super single rooms in the tradtional halls and in the three apartment buildings.

The all-access meal plan cost at UNI would grow by $89 to $4,550 for the full year. Rate increases are proposed for other meal plans, as well.

At Iowa and Iowa State, the most popular double room options would have rates that increase $216 and $135, respectively. At Iowa, that room option has air conditioning and would be $7,407 for a full year. At Iowa State, the room option has no air conditioning and would be $4,725.

Prices for the most popular meal plans would grow by $107 to $3,672 at Iowa and by $135 to $4,633 at Iowa State.

UNI’s housing capacity for next year between 11 residence halls and campus apartment buildings is 3,592 students. Expected occupany ratio is 79.7% for the residence halls and 98.1% for the apartments.

The university’s residence system has a preliminary budget of $22.72 million for 2022-23 with net revenues of $1.91 million after debt service payments and mandatory transfers.

Preliminary budgets and net revenues are $56.72 million and $10.16 million for Iowa and $69.49 million and $9.7 million for Iowa State.

