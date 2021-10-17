Donors sought for annual coat drive

WATERLOO — Donors are being sought for an annual effort to purchase winter outerwear for disadvantaged children.

Organizers of the Koats 4 Kids project, which benefits children from low-income families, work with 34 schools in Cedar Falls, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Hudson, and Waterloo.

"This year’s goal is to provide 1,300 coats, 1,000 boots, 1,000 snow pants, and hundreds of hats, gloves, and scarves to (students in preschool) through high school," said Julie Ehlers, who is leading the charitable effort for the 10th year.

"To date, we have given out 7,003 coats, 4,429 boots, 2,701 snow pants and thousands of hats, gloves and scarves," she noted. "Last year at the start of the pandemic when we had so many families that needed help we gave away 1,322 coats, 1,003 boots and 793 snow pants. We have been told the need this year could equal that or more."

Ehlers said a $25 donation will buy a coat, hat, gloves and scarf for one child. A donation of $45 adds the boots while $65 will also pay snow pants.

Donations can be mailed to the Waterloo Community Foundation–Koats 4 Kids Project, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704. Online donations can be made at wloocommunityfoundation.org.

For more information about the project, go online to facebook.com/koats4kids.waterloo. Contact Ehlers at juliea58@mchsi.com or (319) 240-2254.

