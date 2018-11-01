WATERLOO — As the weather gets colder, Julie Ehlers turns her attention to coats.
The Koats 4 Kids organizer is seeking donors in the annual effort to purchase winter outerwear for disadvantaged children. This will be the seventh year coats and other items have been distributed to students in Black Hawk County schools.
During that time, monetary donations have allowed for the purchase of 3,776 coats, 2,146 pairs of boots and 973 pairs of snow pants. Boots have been distributed for four years and snow pants for two.
This year, Ehlers hopes to provide 800 coats, 600 pairs of boots and 600 pairs of snow pants to low-income families with children attending 29 schools in Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Hudson, La Porte City and Waterloo.
“Those are our goals and we usually just spend what we get,” said Ehlers, starting with coat purchases. “The money that we get extra goes for snow pants and boots” as well as gloves. In addition, she works with people in the community who knit hats and make scarves that are donated to the cause.
“Some people donate money and some people donate time,” said Ehlers.
Each $25 donation will cover the cost of a coat, hat, scarf and gloves for a child. People can also host a new coat drive through their work place, house of worship or other community organization.
Ehlers noted that the need is great across the county with 9,078 school-age children, or 51 percent of the total, qualifying for free or reduced-price meals, according to state data for the past year. That indicator of poverty is considered as school officials choose the neediest students to receive the coats and other items.
While elementary schools are the focus of the effort, the items get distributed to needy students at the middle and high school levels, as well. She has heard from staff at both East and West high schools that the coats help with attendance because “kids don’t come when it’s cold.”
Distribution gets started in a month, “probably the first week in December, that’s our goal,” said Ehlers. “Hopefully, the weather will hold out.”
Monetary donations can be mailed to Waterloo Community Foundation—K4K, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704. Donations can also be made online at the foundation’s website, wloocommunityfoundation.org.
For more information contact Ehlers by phone at 240-2254, by email at juliea58@mchsi.com or online at facebook.com/koats4kidswaterloo.
