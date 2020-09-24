Donors sought for annual coat drive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Donors are being sought for an annual effort to purchase winter outerwear for disadvantaged children.

Organizers of the Koats 4 Kids project are expecting more need for assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic. The project benefits children from low-income families attending 29 schools in Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Hudson, La Porte City and Waterloo.

“Our initial goal this year is to provide 1,000-plus coats in addition to boots and snow pants,” said Julie Ehlers, who is leading the charitable effort for the ninth year.

“Last year we provided over 2,000 winter items to our kids and we think this year there will be an exaggerated increase due to the hardships our families are facing with the pandemic,” she noted. “In order to provide these items for our kids we have to raise almost $58,000.”

That will provide 750 coats for preschool and elementary students plus an equal number of hats, scarves, snow pants and pairs of boots and gloves. It will also provide 250 coats for needy middle and high school students.