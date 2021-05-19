Donor kicks off fundraising for new Cedar Falls pool with $500,000 matching gift

CEDAR FALLS — An anonymous donor is offering to match up to $500,000 in contributions toward construction of a proposed pool facility at the new high school.
The organization Jump In! announced that the donor will match any dollars contributed, beginning this month. The 500-plus member group, representing the recreational and competitive swim community, is leading the effort to raise $3.3 million. It has already received $572,550 that is not part of the matching challenge.
“The generosity of this donation vaults this important project forward in a significant way. It moves us toward our funding goal as well as helps us leverage additional dollars through matching,” said Traci Mallaro, a leader of the fundraising campaign. “The contribution match will literally multiply donations.”
With an estimated $14 million cost, the project will be done in collaboration with Cedar Falls Community Schools and the city. The district has committed $6 million in physical plant and equipment levy funds to facility construction while the city of Cedar Falls would dedicate $4.7 million in capital improvements program money. The facility would replace district and community use of the pools at Peet and Holmes junior high schools, which are expected to be repurposed for needed classroom space.
“From a community standpoint, we are really happy and excited with the support that the city and the school district have given, because this is an essential project,” said Lorelei Redfern, another leader of the campaign. “When Peet and Holmes (pools) close, we have a facility that is going to stand up for probably the next 50 years. These facilities are a big investment, they’re not easily renovated in future years.
“This is kind of our shot to get it done and get it right,” she noted.
“We feel like the momentum is high,” added Mallaro, to receive the funding needed for proposed amenities. “Otherwise, it would be easy to start downsizing, and that’s not something we want to see.”
Planners are working to finalize details of the aquatic center, which would be located on the northeast side of the new Cedar Falls High School scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. The school is being built on 69.6 acres near the University of Northern Iowa north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive.
The swimming facility is expected to total over 30,000 square feet and include two pools. One would be a 10-lane, 25-yard by 25-meter deep water competition pool while the other would be a four-lane, shallower 25-yard pool for teaching and therapeutic use – each with independent temperature controls. That would allow for the smaller pool to have a warmer temperature, which is more conducive to special needs, senior, and toddler to elementary programming.
It would also include an office, lifeguard meeting and training room, spectator seating for 500, men’s, women’s and family locker rooms, and two one-meter diving boards. Cedar Falls Schools would be able to host larger events than are currently possible, including conference and regional meets. Parking and an entrance separate from the high school would allow community use during school hours for activities such as lap swim, aquarobics and other programming.
A bid date for the pool project is possible by this fall. Although a deadline hasn’t been set to receive donations or pledges, “the more that we can raise earlier the better the facility we’re going to be able to have,” said Redfern. She noted fundraisers have taken a “very flexible” approach to pledges, which can be spread out over a period of up to five years.
Opportunities exist to name many areas of the indoor swimming facility – also known as a natatorium – in recognition of a donor. That includes naming of the starting blocks, diving boards, pools and the building itself.
“The natatorium will support several generations of aquatics learning, fun and competition, just as Holmes and Peet pools did in their day,” said Redfern. “This is an excellent opportunity for a person or family to create a lasting and important legacy in our community.”
The largest named donors at this point are the Van G. Miller Foundation, the Black Hawk Area Swim Team and retired swimming coach Dick Marcussen. The foundation donated $250,000 while BLAST and Marcussen each gave $100,000. Marcussen was with the Cedar Falls Schools’ program for 47 years, retiring in 2015.
More information about this project, including pledge information, can be found online at cfschools.org/CFpool. The Cedar Falls School Foundation will accept contributions on behalf of the Jump In! campaign.
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
