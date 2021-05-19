Donor kicks off fundraising for new Cedar Falls pool with $500,000 matching gift

CEDAR FALLS — An anonymous donor is offering to match up to $500,000 in contributions toward construction of a proposed pool facility at the new high school.

The organization Jump In! announced that the donor will match any dollars contributed, beginning this month. The 500-plus member group, representing the recreational and competitive swim community, is leading the effort to raise $3.3 million. It has already received $572,550 that is not part of the matching challenge.

“The generosity of this donation vaults this important project forward in a significant way. It moves us toward our funding goal as well as helps us leverage additional dollars through matching,” said Traci Mallaro, a leader of the fundraising campaign. “The contribution match will literally multiply donations.”

With an estimated $14 million cost, the project will be done in collaboration with Cedar Falls Community Schools and the city. The district has committed $6 million in physical plant and equipment levy funds to facility construction while the city of Cedar Falls would dedicate $4.7 million in capital improvements program money. The facility would replace district and community use of the pools at Peet and Holmes junior high schools, which are expected to be repurposed for needed classroom space.