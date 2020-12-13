Donor gifts complete funding for the UNI-Dome football team meeting room

CEDAR FALLS — Meeting rooms in a planned $2 million addition to the UNI-Dome will be named for donors whom officials said have greatly impacted University of Northern Iowa Athletics.
The newly named spaces in the suite that will be used by the Panther football team include the TrueNorth Companies Offensive Meeting Room and the Donna and Eldred Harman Defensive Meeting Room. The overall name for the suite will be the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation Meeting Room, which was previously announced.
It will be built at the northeast corner of the UNI-Dome, connected to the north end zone office level. Construction is set to begin this winter and be completed in the fall of 2021.
Along with being a central meeting location for the team, it will serve as a classroom, study space and departmental meeting room. Completely donor-funded, the space will also have a game-day purpose as fan suites, which will generate revenue for the athletic department.
“The facilities we have here at UNI enable us to find success both on and off the field,” Director of Athletics David Harris said in a news release. “The TrueNorth Companies Offensive Meeting Room and the Donna and Eldred Harman Defensive Meeting Room provide space for each of the units within the football team to meet independently but come back together in one space. This new space will be an asset for both UNI Football and the athletic department in general.”
TrueNorth Companies is a provider of insurance and risk management services. Headquartered in Cedar Rapids, with a location in Cedar Falls and over 30 offices throughout the state of Iowa and the Midwest, TrueNorth is an employer to numerous UNI alumni. Executive Chairman Duane Smith is also a graduate of the university.
The Harmans made a lasting impact at UNI by establishing scholarships and providing support to the UNI-Dome, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and the McLeod Center in addition to their support of the football team meeting room. Both have died, Eldred in September 2011 and Donna in May this year. The football team meeting room funds came through a planned gift to UNI the couple established.
This project is phase one of UNI-Dome renovations and part of Panthers Rising, the athletic department's strategic plan. Remaining renovations will be released at a later date.
Both gifts were made to UNI Athletics through the UNI Foundation. To support other athletic projects, contact Jamar Thompson, senior director of development for athletics, at (319) 273-7817 or jamar.thompson@uni.edu. More information can be found online at supportthepanthers.com under capital projects.
