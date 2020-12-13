Donor gifts complete funding for the UNI-Dome football team meeting room

CEDAR FALLS — Meeting rooms in a planned $2 million addition to the UNI-Dome will be named for donors whom officials said have greatly impacted University of Northern Iowa Athletics.

The newly named spaces in the suite that will be used by the Panther football team include the TrueNorth Companies Offensive Meeting Room and the Donna and Eldred Harman Defensive Meeting Room. The overall name for the suite will be the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation Meeting Room, which was previously announced.

It will be built at the northeast corner of the UNI-Dome, connected to the north end zone office level. Construction is set to begin this winter and be completed in the fall of 2021.

Along with being a central meeting location for the team, it will serve as a classroom, study space and departmental meeting room. Completely donor-funded, the space will also have a game-day purpose as fan suites, which will generate revenue for the athletic department.