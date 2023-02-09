CEDAR FALLS — A new accounting scholarship will provide more financial accessibility and opportunities for students enrolled in the new UNI accounting hybrid program at Des Moines Area Community College.

The $94,000 gift from Des Moines-area residents Mark and Jill Oman will be awarded to eligible students, starting with the first cohort in August. The two are graduates of the University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business, Mark with an accounting degree in 1979 and Jill with a management degree in 1985. They live in West Des Moines.

“When we learned that UNI accounting degrees were being offered at UNI@DMACC, and being a UNI accounting alum myself, we wanted to provide scholarship support for these students,” Mark Oman said in a news release. “The financial challenges of affording an education today are significant at every campus and are particularly acute at the urban DMACC campus. Jill and I wanted to provide scholarship support for students at the Des Moines location in the same way scholarships are provided for students at the Cedar Falls campus.”

The UNI@DMACC partnership seeks to provide new affordable pathways for place-bound learners. Its 2+2 program received a $1 million boost from the Omans in June 2020. Mark Oman, managing director of Oman Capital, is a first-generation college student who is committed to helping others receive the same benefits that a bachelor’s degree provided him.

“I’m very excited for this gift and how it will benefit students,” said Paul Sapp, associate director of transfer admissions at the UNI@DMACC Center housed on the urban campus. “It shows the community’s commitment here (in Des Moines) to the value of earning an accounting education from the University of Northern Iowa. This drives home the magnitude of the program and the impact it could have for people and businesses in the Greater Des Moines area.”

UNI offers several online degree completion programs through the partnership, but the hybrid accounting path will make it possible for students to obtain a four-year accounting degree by attending classes virtually and in-person in the evenings on the DMACC Urban Campus. The partnership’s ultimate goal is to make education and career possibilities accessible, particularly for adult learners or working professionals who are unable to relocate easily.

Applications for the fall 2023 cohort of the hybrid accounting program are now being accepted. Those interested can reach out to Sapp at paul.sapp@uni.edu for more information on the program and scholarship requirements. Classes begin Aug. 21.

For more information about the accounting degree program and to apply, visit online.uni.edu/accounting.

