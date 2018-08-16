CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Heights Elementary School’s campus is growing, thanks to an anonymous donor.
The Board of Education Monday approved a resolution accepting a donation of land adjacent to the school. The property at 2426 Hawthorne Drive, which includes a house, consists of a little more than a third of an acre, according to property records. Hawthorne runs along the southern edge of the school property.
“You can see that this is to the southeast of Cedar Heights,” Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board concerning the donated lot. “That helps us to square off and square out the property around Cedar Heights.” Pattee noted he is “very excited about this gift.”
“This is tremendously generous,” added board member Jeff Hassman.
The donors will “attempt to sell the home that sits on that property,” said Pattee. Once it’s removed, the land will provide “much-needed green space” for the school.
Cedar Falls Community Schools’ sole cost will be the legal fees incurred by the current owners in transferring the land. Pattee was unsure what the property was sold for, but said it had been listed for $190,000.
In other business, the board approved the substantial completion of the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex’s baseball field lighting improvements. The project had a budget of $300,215, including a $282,095 contract with K&W Electric of Cedar Falls. Other components included $15,300 in design fees and a $2,820 contingency budget.
With a change order reducing costs $1,562 and no use of the contingency, expenses were $4,382 under budget for a total of $295,833.
