Don Bosco senior school's first National Merit Scholar in 35 years

GILBERTVILLE — Ryan McFadden comes from a big family that’s known for its academic achievement.

“I’m the youngest of seven siblings,” said the Don Bosco High School senior. As such, the path to success has been laid out and he’s taking it – through classes like Advanced Placement calculus and literature/composition and honors theology.

“I try to challenge myself where ever I can,” he said. With a 4.0 grade point average, he has remained on track to “match those standards” set by his siblings, who were all valedictorians for their graduating classes.

By at least one measure, though, McFadden is not just keeping up with the achievements of others in the family, he is exceeding them. Recently, he learned of his selection as a National Merit Scholar.

It’s a rare honor that Don Bosco officials believe hasn’t been achieved at the school for 35 years. The last person they’re aware of to be named a National Merit Scholar is Michael “Shay” O’Mara, from the class of 1987. He went on to medical school and works as a trauma surgeon.

“Iowa State (University) has offered me a scholarship for being a finalist,” said McFadden. The full tuition scholarship has a four-year value of “around $33,000.” It doesn’t include room and board costs.

He started on the quest to become a National Merit Scholar – following in the footsteps of his siblings – as a sophomore, when students can take the Preliminary SAT the first time for practice. The college entrance exam is the qualifying test for the scholarship program.

Scores students get while taking the PSAT as juniors are used to determine if they make the cut as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. And a couple of McFadden’s siblings scored “just below the cutoff” when they took the exam.

“So, it’s definitely something I was striving for and working hard for,” he said. As a sophomore, he fell short of the score needed. After taking it the next year, “when they announced the scores, I knew mine was well above.”

Nationwide, he was one of 16,000 semifinalists, according to information from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. Locally, that also included four people at Cedar Falls High School and one at Union High School in La Porte City.

Semifinalists complete an application and write what McFadden described as the “most important essay” of their lives. The application details their extracurricular activities, which are many for the Don Bosco student – sports, band, drama, speech, robotics, National Honor Society, Leader in Me and more.

He was a marching band drum major, basketball team captain, FIRST Tech Challenge captain, and vice president of his class and the school’s student body. In addition, McFadden was just nominated to go to All-State in speech and was named to the Academic All-State team for basketball.

About 95% of semifinalists typically attain finalist standing, with approximately half of them winning a scholarship to earn the Merit Scholar title.

Don Bosco English teacher Heidi Rottink described McFadden as caring student and a classroom leader.

“Ryan is a really exceptional kid. He’s very involved in a lot things,” she noted. “He writes very well, contributes in the class. You can depend on him to be prepared and help others when needed.

“I think he’s just the ultimate combination of a very intelligent kid who’s very caring and a role model for other kids,” said Rottink.

McFadden said “hard work is the biggest thing” students need to embrace if they want to become a Merit Scholar. “Really, especially when you’re young, you have so much potential.” He called his parents, Vince and Paula, “definitely the biggest inspiration in my life” for their encouragement of his academic and extracurricular pursuits.

At Iowa State, he plans to major in computer engineering with a possible minor in cyber physical systems.

“I really love problem-solving and engineering,” said McFadden. “I really want to find ways to help people in the future.”

