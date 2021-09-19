Diversity plan's demise blamed for expected drop in Waterloo Schools' enrollment

WATERLOO — Officials are pointing a finger at the demise of Waterloo Community Schools’ voluntary diversity plan for an expected drop in enrollment this fall.
“I believe we will be down a little bit,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman said Friday, once the official count of students in the district’s 18 buildings is taken Oct. 1. Last fall, the district certified an enrollment with the state of 10,195 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Right now, it’s looking like 10,100, so down about 100 on the nose count,” said Lindaman. That anticipated student count is smaller than the number who have open enrolled out of the district since May, when new legislation banning diversity plans was put into place. The legislation affected five districts, including Waterloo Schools.
“We ended up losing on open enrollment 151 (students). Half of them were kindergarten/first grade,” she said, noting the district would be expecting a small increase if the plan was still in place. Waterloo Schools’ voluntary diversity plan required the number of students transferring in and out of the district annually to be balanced based on their families’ income level. That limited the number of students who could leave or enter the district.
Since May, the district has had 200 applications for open enrollment. Of those, 41 canceled their requests and 12 were denied by the receiving school district. Four of those selected a different district and were accepted.
The deadline to request open enrollment, normally March 1, was extended for districts with diversity plans. Waterloo Schools already had 306 open enrollments out that met the initial deadline. There are 29 students who open enrolled into the district this year.
Administrators declined to release information on how many students came to school on the first day or where total enrollment and building-level counts stand now.
“We have always run around 88-90% of our students on the first day,” said Lindaman. That would amount to between 1,000 and 1,200 students initially not in attendance based on the anticipated Oct. 1 enrollment. She noted that staff for the district and schools “work really hard” to make contact with students who have attended in the past but don’t show up in the first days or weeks.
Students’ scheduled school start dates were Aug. 23-25, depending on grade level.
“Similar to past years, it’s a slow start,” said Marla Padget, Waterloo Schools’ executive director of student and at-risk services. “We saw an influx of attendance and people showing up after Labor Day.”
That includes students who are new to the district as well as those who have enrolled in past years. Family support workers and other staff reach out to parents of the latter students in an effort to find out why they haven’t started school and work with them to address barriers to attendance or other issues.
“We have 150 students that we’re still working with to determine if they’re going to enroll,” said Lindaman. Some of those students may have moved out of the district and others who are 16 or older may have chosen to drop out. “The reality is our enrollment is really, truly a work-in-progress until Oct. 1st.”
The phenomenon that Waterloo Schools saw last year of parents holding their children back from starting kindergarten due to the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t appear to be happening anymore. Across all schools, Lindaman said the district currently has 843 kindergartners enrolled along with 740 in first grade.
“Kindergarten right now is by far our largest number in elementary,” she noted. “We’re up 100 kids in kindergarten from where we were last year.”
Additionally, fewer students have enrolled in virtual learning than they did last year, earlier in the pandemic. Waterloo Schools currently has 394 students learning remotely online, down from 2,200 at the start of last year. That includes 97 elementary students, 67 in middle school and 230 high schoolers.
Students are allowed to move from virtual to in-person, but at this point only students who are new to the district can still enroll in remote online learning.