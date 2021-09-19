Diversity plan's demise blamed for expected drop in Waterloo Schools' enrollment

WATERLOO — Officials are pointing a finger at the demise of Waterloo Community Schools’ voluntary diversity plan for an expected drop in enrollment this fall.

“I believe we will be down a little bit,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman said Friday, once the official count of students in the district’s 18 buildings is taken Oct. 1. Last fall, the district certified an enrollment with the state of 10,195 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Right now, it’s looking like 10,100, so down about 100 on the nose count,” said Lindaman. That anticipated student count is smaller than the number who have open enrolled out of the district since May, when new legislation banning diversity plans was put into place. The legislation affected five districts, including Waterloo Schools.

“We ended up losing on open enrollment 151 (students). Half of them were kindergarten/first grade,” she said, noting the district would be expecting a small increase if the plan was still in place. Waterloo Schools’ voluntary diversity plan required the number of students transferring in and out of the district annually to be balanced based on their families’ income level. That limited the number of students who could leave or enter the district.