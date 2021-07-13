Diversity plan ban causing more students to open enroll from the Waterloo school district to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Long past this fall's normal open enrollment deadline, Cedar Falls Community Schools is making additional space for students from a neighboring district.
The Board of Education on Monday approved the requests of 29 Waterloo Community Schools' students to open enroll into Cedar Falls. The requests of another 15 Waterloo Schools' students were denied. One Cedar Falls High School student was also approved to open enroll into Waterloo.
The deadline to make requests was extended for Waterloo and four other school districts across the state that had voluntary diversity plans after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill May 10 outlawing them. So far, Waterloo Schools' officials said, they have received 136 requests to open enroll out to multiple districts, including Cedar Falls Schools.
Waterloo Schools’ diversity plan required equal numbers of students from a similar family income level to open enroll in and out for requests to be approved. That made it more difficult to leave or enter its schools compared with other districts.
"Typically, open enrollment is something that has to be applied for and completed by March 1st every year for the upcoming school year," Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board before a vote on the recommendations, explaining why the district doesn't usually receive requests in the summer.
"Iowa Code allows districts with open enrollment requests to either accept or deny those," he added. "If you deny those, you have to have specific reasons or purposes to deny those. We have two that are listed in Iowa Code as well as our board policy."
Those include capacity limits and programmatic needs.
"It could be grade level, it could be whole buildings, it could be multiple different areas," said Pattee, when looking at capacity. The second reason applies "if you have a program that is either full or can't support the needs of a student that might be looking to open enroll in." Or a district doesn't "have the program that best allows the student to reach their abilities."
Of the 43 requests received from Waterloo Schools' families, "we're recommending approval of 29," he noted. Those include elementary school students plus several at the high school level.
Nine requests were for kindergartners, five for first-graders and four for fourth-graders. One to three requests were made for students in the other elementary grades along with three sophomores and one senior.
Pattee said the denials included 13 Waterloo students "that are specifically at our junior high levels" coming into grades seven through nine. In recent years, growth in the district has led to crowding at its two junior high schools.
"We have the capacity within our elementaries at this time," he explained. "We know with so few (requests) at the high school (the four approved) won't make an impact" related to capacity concerns.
The other denials of Waterloo Schools' students were two sophomores.
"We know there are one or two students with programmatic needs that we knew we couldn't meet just because of the capacity and the staff-to-student ratio," said Pattee, "especially if they're at a specific target level within an individual education plan."
Otherwise, he noted, "we feel we can" appropriately balance the ratios at the class- and grade-level. "The great unknown for us always is in August who moves in, in September who moves in, the number of home starts versus new families that may relocate to the area. But we've tried to do this systematically and strategically so we have the right capacity."
Pam Zeigler, Cedar Falls Schools’ associate superintendent for instruction and learning, noted in the open enrollment law "there's a paragraph that says we can move students at any time if they are open enrolled" between district schools. "So, we can use that to balance enrollment also."