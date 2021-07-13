Diversity plan ban causing more students to open enroll from the Waterloo school district to Cedar Falls

"Typically, open enrollment is something that has to be applied for and completed by March 1st every year for the upcoming school year," Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board before a vote on the recommendations, explaining why the district doesn't usually receive requests in the summer.

"Iowa Code allows districts with open enrollment requests to either accept or deny those," he added. "If you deny those, you have to have specific reasons or purposes to deny those. We have two that are listed in Iowa Code as well as our board policy."

Those include capacity limits and programmatic needs.

"It could be grade level, it could be whole buildings, it could be multiple different areas," said Pattee, when looking at capacity. The second reason applies "if you have a program that is either full or can't support the needs of a student that might be looking to open enroll in." Or a district doesn't "have the program that best allows the student to reach their abilities."

Of the 43 requests received from Waterloo Schools' families, "we're recommending approval of 29," he noted. Those include elementary school students plus several at the high school level.