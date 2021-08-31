Diversity, inclusion programs helping students to navigate the University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s diversity, inclusion and social justice programs kicked off the new academic year with daily events throughout the first week of classes.
That was a change from last year, when activities were scaled back due to COVID-19 concerns. Chiquita Loveless and her staff at the Center for Multicultural Education are working to engage first- and second-year racial and ethnic minority students while reaching out to upperclassmen who may have had some involvement there in the past.
Loveless is the interim director for diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI after Jamie Chidozie left the role last spring. She has been the director of military and veteran student services since 2018 and also continues in that position.
Prior to the start of the pandemic, Loveless attended student listening sessions with President Mark Nook. She hopes “to provide the good faith” that diverse students are looking for as expressed in those sessions and “make some of the changes” they are seeking.
“We’re used to seeing Latinx students and Blacks, but this center is for all — all ethnic groups,” said Loveless. She wants to change minds on campus and across the Cedar Valley on the value of diversity and inclusion at the university. “I’m looking for partnerships within the Waterloo community to help make it better for all.”
Her staff is working closely with students to help them navigate the challenges they face at UNI, whether they’re new or returning for another year. Yakira Sanders is the program assistant, Dacia Carter is the retention and mentoring coordinator, and Kalyani Kannan is the gender and sexuality services coordinator. All are graduates of UNI with bachelor’s or master’s degrees.
“I work a lot with the student organizations, and really my focus is on how I can best support them,” said Sanders. She advises organizations on welcoming back students and returning to spaces that weren’t used much in the past year. Sanders also programs events for students, faculty and staff.
One of those is the Hot Wings Hot Topic event, which will bring people together at the Center for Multicultural Education for food and discussion on a different topic each time.
As retention and mentoring coordinator, “my focus is also very much student-centered,” said Carter. She connects students the resources on campus that they need to be successful. Carter sets up mentoring relationships for multicultural program students as well as military veterans and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students.
Kannan said gender and sexuality services kicked off its efforts with last week’s Rainbow Reception and has more planned in the coming weeks and months. “Part of it is the excitement of being back in person,” she said, since first- and second-year students haven’t been as involved in campus activities.
She noted that Safe Zone Ally training will be done in person. A lunch and learn series called LGBT(ea) Time is also coming back. Topics this fall will include LGBTQ-plus law and history as well as parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic.
Loveless is implementing a multicultural leadership group for the four Black and Latinx sororities and fraternities on campus, one of which is being re-established this fall. She will work with the presidents of each organization “so we can have some consistency and so we can grow and bring some awareness, as well.”
She is also planning the Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice Harvest Conference, to be held Oct. 14. Loveless said the conference will have seven speakers and three breakout sessions. Motivational speaker Kimbertly Jones and J.J. Moses, a Waterloo resident and former player in the National Football League, will be among those keynoting the event.
“Our students have been suppressed, depressed and oppressed – a lot of us have,” said Loveless. “This conference is for our students, to help them navigate, as well.”
In efforts to connect with people across the Cedar Valley, the Center for Multicultural Education has reached out to some schools. It is already in partnership with Kittrell Elementary School in Waterloo.
“I’m excited about that partnership, where we can touch young minds,” said Loveless. “And, hopefully, some will become future Panthers.”