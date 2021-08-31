Diversity, inclusion programs helping students to navigate the University of Northern Iowa

Her staff is working closely with students to help them navigate the challenges they face at UNI, whether they’re new or returning for another year. Yakira Sanders is the program assistant, Dacia Carter is the retention and mentoring coordinator, and Kalyani Kannan is the gender and sexuality services coordinator. All are graduates of UNI with bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

“I work a lot with the student organizations, and really my focus is on how I can best support them,” said Sanders. She advises organizations on welcoming back students and returning to spaces that weren’t used much in the past year. Sanders also programs events for students, faculty and staff.

One of those is the Hot Wings Hot Topic event, which will bring people together at the Center for Multicultural Education for food and discussion on a different topic each time.

As retention and mentoring coordinator, “my focus is also very much student-centered,” said Carter. She connects students the resources on campus that they need to be successful. Carter sets up mentoring relationships for multicultural program students as well as military veterans and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students.