Diversity, inclusion advocate to receive Wartburg College’s Graven Award

WAVERLY — Felecia Boone, a consultant for the Hennepin County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Division in Minnesota, will receive Wartburg College’s annual Graven Award on Friday.

She will accept the award and speak during Weekday Chapel at 10:15 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel. The public is invited.

“Felecia Boone has lived out her calling to serve God and her neighbor by dedicating her life to the church and God’s mission of justice, love and mercy for all people. She is helping the church acknowledge its brokenness and the system of white privilege that keeps us from being the people God created us to be,” said the Rev. Brian Beckstrom, the Herbert and Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Endowed Chair. “She is equally dedicated to the work of justice in her community. Felecia embodies the qualities that we aspire to instill in all of our graduates and is a most deserving recipient of the Graven Award.”

A 1993 graduate of Wartburg College, Boone supports the operations and public works lines of business and delivers countywide training in continuous improvement, customer service, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and workforce development. She also is the administrator of the county’s Diversity Leadership Mentoring Program.