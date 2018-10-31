CEDAR FALLS — It was all there in black and white Wednesday morning.
Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School had gone to the dogs. Staff members were dressed up for Halloween as the Dalmatians from Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” movies.
Between teachers, paraeducators, custodians, cooks, the nurse and every other school employee, about 50 people at Aldrich were decked out in white shirts with black spots and black pants. Each person completed the effect by wearing a pair of floppy ears attached to a headband and most also added a little bit of black on their nose.
The Cruella De Vil costume worn by Principal Kim Cross put the finishing touch on the all-staff concept. Cross wore a black and red dress with a thick faux-fur collar and topped it off with a wild wig, half black and half white.
Cross played along, but — make no bones about it — she was a little uncomfortable with participating.
“It’s totally outside of my comfort zone,” she said. “I don’t love dressing up, I’m not one to dress up for Halloween.”
Everyone else on the new school’s staff wanted to dress up for the event, said second-grade teacher Linda Withers. And the overwhelming majority were interested in participating in an all-staff theme.
People could gather on one of two days after school with their white shirts to paint on the black spots using cardboard patterns made by the art teacher. Headbands, felt and hot glue guns were provided for the ear-making station.
“Being a new building we are always looking for ways to create a culture of collaboration and family,” said Withers, who chose the Dalmatian name “Patch” for the day. Staff couldn’t even get away from the theme in the teacher’s lounge where, naturally, there were all sorts of puppy chow snack varieties.
“We’re excited, too, because this is a total surprise to our kids,” she added, about 10 minutes before students would be flooding into the building for the morning. They planned to have the song “Who Let the Dogs Out” playing when children entered the school.
Withers didn’t think the costumes would be any more of a distraction for students on a day where they might already be a little preoccupied with the kid-focused holiday.
“The kids are going to be excited anyway, because we have our Halloween parade this afternoon,” she noted. Near the end of the school day, students were to put on their costumes to parade through the halls and around the school before returning to classrooms to share Halloween treats.
