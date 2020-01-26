Disabled individuals invited to join UNI dance team for February performance

CEDAR FALLS — Bryce Weiler is looking for several people who just want to dance — regardless of their disabilities.

Weiler, a co-founder of New York-based The Beautiful Lives Project, puts on events for disabled people to take part in sports, arts, cheer and dance activities for professional and collegiate teams across the country.

He put together last winter’s halftime dance during a University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball game, and is doing it again Feb. 20 when the Panthers play Illinois State.

“It’s giving all different groups of people the opportunity to take part in experiences and programs they haven’t been able to do before, or haven’t done in a while,” Weiler said.

Weiler said people of any age with any sort of disability — including those using wheelchairs — can take part. He’s had 10 people sign up and is looking for 15 to 20 more.

“There’s also the opportunity for new friendships and long-lasting bonds after they take part in this program,” he said.