Dike-New Hartford to host open houses for renovated schools

DIKE — After completing renovations and building updates to both campuses, the Dike-New Hartford School District will open its doors to the community during two upcoming open house events.
All three buildings in the district added new safe rooms, new front offices and improved lighting. The high school now has an improved science wing and new special education classrooms, along with a new 15,000-square-foot gym.
We are very much looking forward to sharing our new and improved spaces with families,” Activities Director Cody Eichmeier said in a news release. “These much-needed updates would not have been possible without the support of our community through the March 2020 bond issue. We show our appreciation by opening our doors to everyone who has supported us throughout the process.”
In addition, a meet the players night will begin at 6:45 p.m., featuring the cheer, wrestling and basketball teams. The program will include a performance from the cheer team, introductions and scrimmage with the wrestling team, and girls' and boys' basketball introductions, drills and scrimmage. Tom Keating and Jean Berger, the executive directors of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, repectively, will also be introduced.
The New Hartford campus will host its open house on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
