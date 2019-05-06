DIKE -- A Dike-New Hartford High School teacher diagnosed early this year with a rare blood disorder has died.
Court Koch, who taught special education at the school since 2014, died early Sunday morning from complications with pneumonia, according to district officials. The 31-year-old had been diagnosed with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in January.
Koch was known around the school as "Mr. K" and had a "fun-loving personality," said Principal Irv Laube. "He was a man with a huge heart and he would do whatever his students needed -- which included pushing them to do their best." Koch embodied what Dike-New Hartford Community Schools is all about, Laube added, "he cared about his students and their best interests more than anything else."
Ashtyn Dietiker, another special education teacher at the school, said Koch has been "kind of in and out for the last two months" but was always able to return after his hospitalizations. "So I think we're all kind of in shock. He's been gone for a week and we just expected him to come back."
Dietiker started as a long-term substitute at the high school and Koch frequently checked in with her, always ready to give advice. When she was hired two years ago, Koch served as her mentor and they were supposed to meet at least weekly. But Koch was generous with his time.
"I probably saw him every day the first couple trimesters," she said. "Even if he was working on other things, he set that stuff aside." During this year, they were required to meet less frequently, but he always remained ready for any questions she had.
"He was the teacher that any school would have wanted," said Dietiker. "He really supported the school and the community."
After Koch's diagnosis, he missed school due to the related health problems.
"He was gone almost three weeks and then he came back to school and thought things were going well," said Laube. But, due to a weakened immune system, Koch was hospitalized again at the end of April.
"I got to go down (to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics) on Friday; he'd been down there about a week," said Laube. "He was awake for about 30 minutes while I was there."
Despite his condition, Koch wanted to hear about what was happening at the high school.
"He was worried, I could tell, about school and his kids," said Laube. "He wanted to check up on a couple of his kids and see how they were doing. Right up until the end, he was still thinking about his kids here more than himself.
"That's just the type of man he was," he noted.
Koch and his wife, Lynette, have a 1-year-old daughter, Emery. Details about the funeral service have not yet been released. Grief counselors are available at the school for students and staff.
