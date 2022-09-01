Dike-New Hartford superintendent to serve on state advisory council

DIKE — Dike-New Hartford Community School District Superintendent Justin Stockdale has been selected to serve as a member of the Iowa Department of Education’s Superintendent Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year.

As a member, Stockdale will represent educational colleagues in his region. He will collectively work with state leaders to inform and shape educational initiatives.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Stockdale has been chosen to serve in such an influential role at the state level,” Christa Lotts, Board of Education president, said in a news release. “During his time at D-NH, he has proven himself to be a passionate advocate for education. As a board, we are excited to see the impact he will have in this additional position as a SAC member.”

Last winter, the Iowa Department of Education asked each area education agency to consider three superintendents to join the council. Central Rivers AEA sent out a survey to all superintendents within the region to nominate three fellow superintendents for the council. Central Rivers then delivered those names to the Department of Education which selected one representative to serve each region.

Here’s a list of the other schools that will have superintendents serving on the council this year: Bettendorf, Council Bluffs, Denison, Fairfield, Iowa City, Lewis Central, MFL, Ogden, Storm Lake, and West Des Moines Valley.