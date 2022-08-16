Dike-New Hartford students returning this fall to better learning environment

DIKE — Students will be returning to a better learning environment at Dike-New Hartford Community Schools as much of the renovation and expansion work at the district’s two campuses nears completion.

Peters Construction of Waterloo has overseen the project under a $16.03 million contract.

After almost 17 months, much has been done with more to be completed. But Superintendent Justin Stockdale was proud to show off the progress made.

He recently provided a tour of the high school and New Hartford Elementary, highlighting the updated and expanded facilities. These include a new 15,000-square-foot gymnasium and new safe rooms, as well as classrooms that will be ready when students return on Aug. 23. Air conditioning has also been installed in all parts of the buildings.

“Those things, I think, will create better learning environments for the kids, better comfort in the classrooms,” Stockdale said. “And no longer will we have to see a kindergartener with a sweat bead rolling down his forehead, dripping on his work.”

Voters in the Dike-New Hartford district approved a $9.4 million general obligation bond issue in March 2020 just before the pandemic hit. The renovations they paid for were focused on four areas: Improving safety, expanding parking, improving classroom space and the heating, ventilating, air conditioning systems.

All three buildings in the district received some of the same renovations, with safe rooms, new front offices and better lighting. Meanwhile, the new gym at the high school was added because of community demand. An additional $9.2 million in 1% sales tax bonds are also being used.

According to Stockdale, many of the renovations being made to the facilities are long overdue. Much of what’s in the high school and two elementary schools are outdated, including a cast iron boiler that Stockdale said had to be cut out with a blowtorch.

“And It’s really, I think, forward-thinking when we think about what’s to come potentially,” he said. “Some of these buildings and some of the things we replaced were originals – like put in in 1950. So I think it’s a combination of a renovation project and a new construction that you can see.”

Stockdale showed particular pride not only in the gym, but also in the improved science wing and new special education classrooms at the high school. While Dike-New Hartford has long been known for its athletic achievements, the superintendent said it’s of equal importance that the school maintains a strong reputation for its academics.

Stockdale also expressed his gratitude in the community’s support for the bond, with around 70% of voters in favor.

“I think there’s a ‘thanks’ that we’ve got to throw out in these situations. Our communities have been behind this, for the most part the entire way,” Stockdale said. “And I think we always just have to thank them for their support and trust in us that we’re going to put a facility out there – a quality learning environment out there for our kids that is going to yield top results.”

Stockdale says that construction will likely keep going throughout the upcoming school year, while the new gym will likely be ready for basketball season.