Dike-New Hartford seeking bids for $17.9 million in renovation, expansion work at its two school campuses

DIKE — Dike-New Hartford Community Schools is seeking bids for facility upgrades approved by voters in March.
The Board of Education earlier this month signed off on plans and specifications for the $17.9 million project at the New Hartford and Dike schools.
Among the upgrades are secure entrances, building expansions with a total of 10 classrooms between the two campuses and the addition of storm shelter safe-room spaces. The high school in Dike would be completely renovated and another gymnasium built. Most classrooms in the New Hartford building will also be renovated due to work being done on the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system along with lighting and ceiling tiles.
“We’ve met with staff on three different occasions,” said Superintendent Justin Stockdale, to help shape the plans. Staff members were asked to make a “wish list” and had an opportunity to talk with architects from Cedar Falls-based Emergent Architecture, which is designing the project.
According to bid documents, total construction costs are expected to be under $16.5 million. A variety of other expenses, including architect’s fees bring the overall project cost to an estimated $17.9 million, as laid out by the district prior to the voter referendum.
“I anticipate we’re going to end up spending what that referendum was at,” said Stockdale.
Dike Elementary and the high school are located at 330 Main St. in Dike. New Hartford Elementary and the junior high school are located at 508 Beaver St. in New Hartford. Renovations and expansion would accommodate 150 to 200 new students across the district.
A study of drainage on the high school property currently being reviewed could cause some adjustments to the plans, which would be approved in a special board meeting. Bids will be opened Jan. 19, ahead of the board’s regular meeting the next day where it will consider awarding a construction contract.
Stockdale said officials are planning to break ground on the projects in March with the goal of finishing work by the fall of 2022.
“It will be about an 18-month process between both campuses in New Hartford and Dike,” he said.
Earlier this year, voters approved a $9.4 million bond issue to fund part of the improvements. That money will be repaid through a property tax increase. Dike-New Hartford’s revenues from the 1% sales tax for schools would provide the additional $8.5 million for the projects.
