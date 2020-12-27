Dike-New Hartford seeking bids for $17.9 million in renovation, expansion work at its two school campuses

DIKE — Dike-New Hartford Community Schools is seeking bids for facility upgrades approved by voters in March.

The Board of Education earlier this month signed off on plans and specifications for the $17.9 million project at the New Hartford and Dike schools.

Among the upgrades are secure entrances, building expansions with a total of 10 classrooms between the two campuses and the addition of storm shelter safe-room spaces. The high school in Dike would be completely renovated and another gymnasium built. Most classrooms in the New Hartford building will also be renovated due to work being done on the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system along with lighting and ceiling tiles.

“We’ve met with staff on three different occasions,” said Superintendent Justin Stockdale, to help shape the plans. Staff members were asked to make a “wish list” and had an opportunity to talk with architects from Cedar Falls-based Emergent Architecture, which is designing the project.

According to bid documents, total construction costs are expected to be under $16.5 million. A variety of other expenses, including architect’s fees bring the overall project cost to an estimated $17.9 million, as laid out by the district prior to the voter referendum.