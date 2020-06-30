Dike-New Hartford Schools hiring, making purchases to prepare for new year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DIKE — The Dike-New Hartford Community School District is hiring​ several new staff members in preparation for reopening its buildings for the 2020-21 school year.

The district is searching for three new associates, including one for each school building, who will disinfect and clean spaces and high-touch surfaces throughout the day. They will also carry out a variety of additional tasks to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment.

Three substitute teachers will be hired, as well, to serve as the first educators to call when teachers or staff members experience illnesses.

"By hiring these new, one-year positions in our district, we will be able to ensure our school buildings remain safe while giving our teachers and staff a greater level of comfort that they can stay home if they are experiencing an illness," Superintendent Justin Stockdale said in a news release.