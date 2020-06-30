Dike-New Hartford Schools hiring, making purchases to prepare for new year

DIKE — The Dike-New Hartford Community School District is hiring several new staff members in preparation for reopening its buildings for the 2020-21 school year.
The district is searching for three new associates, including one for each school building, who will disinfect and clean spaces and high-touch surfaces throughout the day. They will also carry out a variety of additional tasks to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment.
Three substitute teachers will be hired, as well, to serve as the first educators to call when teachers or staff members experience illnesses.
"By hiring these new, one-year positions in our district, we will be able to ensure our school buildings remain safe while giving our teachers and staff a greater level of comfort that they can stay home if they are experiencing an illness," Superintendent Justin Stockdale said in a news release.
Administrators and staff continue to prepare facilities for the upcoming year to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses in the school district community. The district has purchased and will use new touchless hand dryers, touchless thermometers, fogging guns and UV lighting units. These items will supplement Dike-New Hartford's existing touchless hand sanitizer units, air purifiers, disinfectant wipes, surface cleaners and plexiglass screens in high-traffic office areas.
The district will also make available masks and face shields for student and staff use.
"We continue to take key steps to protect the health and safety of our students and ensure we have a solid plan in place for our first day of school," said Stockdale. "We know that there's a lot to figure out, but we are very confident with where we stand at this time."
The first day of school for Dike-New Hartford students is Aug. 24. The district will continue to share information regarding the reopening of schools throughout the summer.
Photos: Morning at Big Woods Prairie
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.