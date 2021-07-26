Dike-New Hartford Schools benefit from low interest on sales tax bonds for construction projects

DIKE — Low interest rates will help Dike-New Hartford Community Schools save money on the repayment of sales tax revenue bonds being used to fund construction on its two campuses.

The Board of Education last week approved a bid from FHN Financial Capital Markets of Memphis, Tenn., on nearly $8.42 million in revenue bonds. It submitted the lowest of four proposals with a net interest rate of just under 1.78%. The principle and interest will be repaid over 20 years with proceeds from the district’s portion of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools.

Julie Merfeld, Dike-New Hartford Schools business manager, said in an email that “the total amount of interest paid over the 20-year period is $1,812,803” in interest. Combined with the bond principle, that brings the total amount being repaid to just under $10.23 million.

District officials said the interest rate reduces the borrowing amount needed and saves $1.8 million in interest costs compared to earlier projections. The projects are benefiting from a decline in interest rates seen around the country.

