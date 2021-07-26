Dike-New Hartford Schools benefit from low interest on sales tax bonds for construction projects

DIKE — Low interest rates will help Dike-New Hartford Community Schools save money on the repayment of sales tax revenue bonds being used to fund construction on its two campuses.
The Board of Education last week approved a bid from FHN Financial Capital Markets of Memphis, Tenn., on nearly $8.42 million in revenue bonds. It submitted the lowest of four proposals with a net interest rate of just under 1.78%. The principle and interest will be repaid over 20 years with proceeds from the district’s portion of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools.
Julie Merfeld, Dike-New Hartford Schools business manager, said in an email that “the total amount of interest paid over the 20-year period is $1,812,803” in interest. Combined with the bond principle, that brings the total amount being repaid to just under $10.23 million.
District officials said the interest rate reduces the borrowing amount needed and saves $1.8 million in interest costs compared to earlier projections. The projects are benefiting from a decline in interest rates seen around the country.
“Eighteen months ago when we started looking at projections, interest rates were much higher than they are now,” said Merfeld. “We were using very conservative estimates on the advice of our financial planner – a document from June 2020 was using a 2.9% interest rate on these bonds.”
The board approved a $16.03 million contract in January with Peters Construction of Waterloo, including a $500,000 contingency fund. Total project costs are estimated at $17.9 million. District voters approved a $9.4 million bond issue referendum in March 2020, to be repaid with an increase in property taxes, that will fund the rest of the project.
A new gym and athletic amenities such as locker rooms, a weight room and a lobby totaling 30,000 square feet are being built on the east side of the high school. Another 15,000 square feet of new space on the building’s west side will contain four classrooms and administrative offices. A storm shelter safe room is part of the additions and a new drop-off lane will be built.
On the New Hartford campus, 3,000 square feet will be added for a wrestling room, designed as a storm shelter safe room. The addition frees up space to be remodeled into new classrooms while the preschool area is expanded to create a separate entrance and drop-off area. A new parking lot will also be built.
Renovations in both buildings include installation of new ceiling tiles, upgraded ventilation systems with air conditioning and LED lighting. Secure entrances will be created at the schools, as well.
The work is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.