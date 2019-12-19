DIKE — A $9.4 million bond issue on the ballot for Dike-New Hartford Community Schools’ voters March 3 would fund key facility projects at the district’s two campuses.
The Board of Education on Monday set the referendum to help pay for $17.9 million in improvements at the New Hartford and Dike schools. District revenues from the 1% sales tax for schools would provide an additional $8.5 million.
Among the proposed projects at both campuses are secure entrances, building expansions to add classrooms, and the addition of storm shelter safe-room spaces. The high school in Dike would be completely renovated and another gymnasium built.
“The number one priority for our school facilities is the safety of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Justin Stockdale. “In addition, we also have a pressing need for more K-12 classroom space throughout our schools. Right now, there’s no space to add a grade-level section or educational program, if needed.”
He said current enrollment trends are “best described as stable to anticipated growth,” with the district serving a few more students this year. He noted, though, with a new development planned for north of New Hartford in 2020, “we anticipate we will have some needs coming up.”
If approved, the bonds would be repaid by increasing the property tax rate no more than $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. A news release noted each year could vary depending on district budgeting needs, enrollment and other factors, but the taxpayer cost could never exceed this amount. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the estimated tax impact would be $135.61 per year, or $11.30 per month.
Other improvements would involve heating/ventilating and mechanical work, including installation of air conditioning. Stockdale noted both campuses currently only have air conditioning in offices and rooms where computer servers are operating.
Lighting and air quality systems would be upgraded and broken ceiling tiles replaced. A new parking lot and drop-off lane would also be added at New Hartford, while a new drop-off lane would be added in Dike.
Renovations in the two-story high school would include a new space devoted to science and agriculture classes featuring modern flexible lab spaces, classrooms and ag research space.
The new field house would relieve pressure on the district’s current gymnasiums and multi-purpose rooms. Improved study areas would be created for students enrolled in dual-credit courses at the Western Outreach Center. Other projects include improving storage areas for band and vocal programs, creating small group practice areas, and increasing the size of the wrestling room and weight room facilities.
The board approved the bond question after examining district needs and engaging community members about potential solutions.
“District administration and the school board have been hard at work to find solutions to these needs,” said Stockdale. “We believe the proposal in the form of a bond issue this coming March reflects a strong balance between addressing our needs and keeping local property taxes as low as possible.”
To learn more about the proposal, go online to dnhbond.org.
