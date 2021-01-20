Dike-New Hartford school board awards $16 million in bids on building projects

DIKE — Bids totaling $16 million for Dike-New Hartford Community School District building upgrades were approved Wednesday by the Board of Education.
The board unanimously awarded a $15.89 million base bid to Peters Construction of Waterloo for renovation and expansion work at both district campuses. Construction costs also includes two alternate bids awarded to Peters. The company had the lowest base bid out of five proposals, with the others ranging from $16.25 million to $17.42 million.
“Bids came in very favorable, and I think it’s a big win for our district,” said Superintendent Justin Stockdale. Work is planned at the high school in Dike, the middle school in New Hartford and the elementaries on each campus.
Construction costs were estimated at under $16.5 million with a variety of other expenses, including architect’s fees, bringing the overall project to $17.9 million.
“Technically, the cost of construction is about $15.3 (million),” said Jesse Lizer of Cedar Falls-based Emergent Architecture, which designed the project. The bid includes a $500,000 contingency to help cover change orders for unexpected expenses.
The two alternates added just over $100,000 to the total cost. One alternate is to install tubular daylighting in some interior classrooms at a cost of $83,300 and the other is to make canopy modifications for Dike Elementary School at a cost of $27,600.
A third alternate to remove radiators that are no longer used in some classrooms and install shelving in their place was unanimously rejected. However, the board may revisit the $26,000 expense next month after members have had a chance to look into it more.
Among the upgrades are secure entrances, building expansions with a total of 10 classrooms between the campuses and the addition of storm shelter safe-room spaces. The high school would be completely renovated and another gymnasium built. Most classrooms in the New Hartford building will also be renovated due to work being done on the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system along with lighting and ceiling tiles.
Renovations and expansion would accommodate 150 to 200 more students across the district.
Last March, about 70% of Dike-New Hartford voters approved a $9.4 million bond issue referendum to help fund the improvements. The general obligation bonds will be repaid by increasing the property tax rate no more than $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value over 20 years. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the estimated tax impact would be $135.61 per year at the maximum rate.
District revenues from the 1% sales tax for schools would provide the additional $8.5 million.
Wednesday’s action was for approval of the bids, but the contract is expected to be officially awarded to Peters at next month’s board meeting. In the meantime, the board will hold a brief special meeting Thursday to set a Feb. 8 public hearing on using the sales tax money for the project.