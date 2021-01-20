Dike-New Hartford school board awards $16 million in bids on building projects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A third alternate to remove radiators that are no longer used in some classrooms and install shelving in their place was unanimously rejected. However, the board may revisit the $26,000 expense next month after members have had a chance to look into it more.

Among the upgrades are secure entrances, building expansions with a total of 10 classrooms between the campuses and the addition of storm shelter safe-room spaces. The high school would be completely renovated and another gymnasium built. Most classrooms in the New Hartford building will also be renovated due to work being done on the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system along with lighting and ceiling tiles.

Renovations and expansion would accommodate 150 to 200 more students across the district.

Last March, about 70% of Dike-New Hartford voters approved a $9.4 million bond issue referendum to help fund the improvements. The general obligation bonds will be repaid by increasing the property tax rate no more than $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value over 20 years. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the estimated tax impact would be $135.61 per year at the maximum rate.

District revenues from the 1% sales tax for schools would provide the additional $8.5 million.