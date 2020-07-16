Dike-New Hartford run to honor fallen Marine, former student

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DIKE — Some Dike-New Hartford Community Schools staff and students will take part in a run to honor the memory of Tyler Cox, a U.S. Marine and graduate of the high school who passed away in a training accident at Camp LeJeune in late April.

The event will take place July 21, which is Cox’s birthday. Staff and students will run in stages from the high school to Stout and then to the district’s New Hartford campus. After that, they will head back to Dike ending the run at Tyler’s Tree planted at Grundy County Lake.

“This event is a great way for us to honor and celebrate the life of Tyler Cox, a bright young person who had a positive impact on the people around him,” said Superintendent Justin Stockdale. “I know that this will be a particularly special and bittersweet event for our teachers and staff, many of whom got to know Tyler very well during his time in our schools. He is sorely missed.”

Cox was a member of the class of 2019 who graduated early so that he could enlist in the U.S. Marines. He was involved in a wide variety of activities at Dike-New Hartford, including choir, show choir, jazz choir, the Real Men Sing vocal festival, the NICL vocal festival, solo/ensemble contest, large group contest and the high school musical and play performances. He also lettered in theater.