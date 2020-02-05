Dike-New Hartford preschool, kindergarten registration set

DIKE — Registration will begin for Dike-New Hartford early childhood classes on Feb. 14.
If you have a child you would like to register for preschool, pre-k, or kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year, do so starting that day. Preschool and pre-k attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register, stop in at Dike or New Hartford Elementary offices to get a packet.
All classes will be offered in both the Dike and New Hartford locations. Preschool students must be 3 or 4 years of age on or before Sept. 15. Pre-k and kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15. Preschool forms are needed to plan for class configurations and number of teachers. Kindergarten registration forms need to be completed to send out kindergarten roundup dates and times.
Kindergarten roundup is set for April 3 in New Hartford and April 2-3 in Dike.