Dike-New Hartford High School receives computer science prize

DIKE — Dike-New Hartford High School is one of two schools in Iowa selected by Code.org to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for students.

Code.org is an education innovation nonprofit dedicated to the vision that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The CS Leaders Prize is awarded to one middle school and one high school in every U.S. state. The money may be used to fund a project of the school’s creation through the DonorsChoose marketplace.

The Dike-New Hartford Community Schools will host an assembly on Dec. 19 at 2:45 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

“Our entire school community is ecstatic to receive this award and further our computer science opportunities at the high school level,” High School Principal Travis Druvenga said in a news release. “We continuously emphasize STEM education at DNH and believe computer science is foundational to all academic pursuits. We look forward to highlighting the talented students and staff involved in computer science at this assembly.”

