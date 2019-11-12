DES MOINES — Results have been released at the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association state championships.
The competition was held Nov. 2 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
Here are the local results:
Class 1A Stunt Group: Nashua-Plainfield, 7th place
Class 2A Stunt Group: Dike-New Hartford B, 1st place; Dike-New Hartford B, 3rd place; Waterloo Columbus Catholic A, 7th place; Waterloo Columbus Catholic B, 9th place.
4A Stunt Group: Cedar Falls, 7th place.
1A Time Out: East Buchanan, Winthrop: 8th place
2A Time Out: Jesup, 3rd place; Dike-New Hartford, 10th place
3A Time Out: Hampton-Dumont, 11th place
4A Time Out: Cedar Falls, 8th place
1A Cheer-Dance: Riceville, 8th place
2A Cheer-Dance: Dike-New Hartford, 1st place; Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 5th place.
4A Cheer-Dance: Cedar Falls, 8th place (tie)
