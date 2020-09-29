Update in state guidelines changing quarantine rules in at least some Cedar Valley schools

HUDSON — Fewer people will be required to quarantine in at least some Cedar Valley schools after state officials Tuesday announced an update to their guidelines.
Iowa Department of Health guidelines will no longer recommend people quarantine if they were wearing a face mask when they came in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Previously, the state recommended any person who came in close contact with someone who tested positive should quarantine for two weeks.
"We sent out a notice today that we're changing that based on updated guidance," said Tony Voss, Hudson Community Schools superintendent.
In some respects, he said, the change is a relief for school administrators.
"We were walking around with tape measures to see if kids were six feet apart and looking at surveillance video," Voss explained. If everybody is masked -- and wearing them properly to cover both their nose and mouth -- he said this new rule helps remove some of the subjectivity in quarantine requirements.
Dike-New Hartford Community Schools issued a press release outlining its changes based on the new guidance.
Jesup Community Schools also cited the state recommendation while outlining changes to their policies effective Wednesday in a letter posted online.
Tara Thomas, a spokesperson for Waterloo Community Schools, said the district isn't pivoting quite that quickly.
"We are reviewing our Return to Learn plan as a result," she said, but no decision has been made yet. Thomas shared a statement that sent Waterloo Schools staff Tuesday.
"Our District Leadership Team is meeting to make decisions about next steps and how to transition accordingly based on the new guidance," the statement said. "We will continue working with Black Hawk County Health Department officials to ensure any changes to our Return to Learn plan align with recommendations."
Dike-New Hartford's change closely follows the state recommendation. Its press release said that the quarantine period will no longer be necessary for those in close contact with a positive case if both people were wearing masks when the exposure occurred. The change is effective immediately.
"There are a number of exceptions," the release notes, "as those exposed in a household or healthcare setting will still need to quarantine for 14 days. A face shield is also not considered a mask, and quarantine will be required if one of the individuals was wearing a face shield at the time of exposure.
"In addition, people who are sick or have tested positive for COVID-19 must still isolate from others until they have had no fever for at least 24 hours and their other symptoms have improved," the release continues. "At least 10 days must have passed since their symptoms first appeared or, if they are asymptomatic, since they had a positive COVID-19 test."
Dike-New Hartford students or staff who are currently in quarantine should contact Shannon Peverill at shannon.peverill@dnhcsd.org to discuss a potential return to the classroom. Cases will be reviewed on an independent basis.
Superintendent Justin Stockdale emphasized that the new protocol and the wearing of masks is not a replacement for social distancing. “We urge our students, staff and families to continue taking the steps necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said in the release.
In the Jesup letter, Superintendent Nathan Marting called the change "a significant finding." He noted it "will help us tremendously in allowing as many students and staff as possible to remain in school and at work for in-person teaching and learning. We have had a number of individuals quarantine this school year so far, not because of a positive COVID diagnosis, but rather due to the close contact rule of within 6 feet for 15 or more consecutive minutes."
Starting last week, 25 people in a preschool/transitional kindergarten class went into quarantine after one person tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result of the change, he wrote that starting Wednesday "we are asking that all students and staff districtwide being wearing masks. Face shields along will no longer be allowed."
Voss, the Hudson superintendent, noted "it will remain to be seen" what the impact of the change is. "Based on numbers we've seen at our school, it would seem to suggest that masks are effective at mitigation," he said.
