CEDAR FALLS -- A 10-year steamfitter at the University of Northern Iowa was killed Monday morning after a "major steam leak" at a dining hall, officials reported.
Kevin J. Bley, 61, died due to injuries received in the steam distribution system tunnel, according to UNI.
The steam leak occurred around 8:40 a.m. Monday in Rialto, a dining hall on the University of Northern Iowa campus, according to Aaron Clingingsmith, interim director of university relations.
The dining hall had been closed for maintenance and repair from a prior steam leak Sept. 4.
Bley was reportedly injured as he was testing the steam distribution service, which heats the water for Rialto's dining service, according to Clingingsmith. The system was being brought back online, he said, when the event occurred.
"UNI is built upon a campus culture of caring, and today our campus has lost a dedicated employee," said UNI President Mark A. Nook. "Please keep Kevin's family in your thoughts as they move through this difficult time."
No other employees were injured.
"The only people in there (were) facility services people and people working on the system," Clingingsmith said.
It was unknown what caused the major steam leak.
Clingingsmith said a prior steam leak happened on the steam distribution service around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 4, though no one was inside at the time, and emergency personnel were alerted to a fire alarm. That leak had forced the closure of the dining hall, and it has remained closed ever since awaiting repairs.
Courier editor Nancy Newhoff contributed to this article.
