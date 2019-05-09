CEDAR FALLS — The Black Hawk County Elections Office is releasing voting details on the June 25 Cedar Falls school bond referendum.
A two-part referendum on a proposed $69.9 million bond issue for a new high school will be held. The first part is Proposition A, a vote on the bond issue; Proposition B is a vote on an annual property tax levy exceeding $2.70 per $1,000 of valuation, but not exceeding $4.05 per $1,000 of valuation, to pay the debt service for the bonds. The second part is the election to fill the vacancy on the Board of Education left by the resignation of Eric Giddens.
The polls that day will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is limited to those voters who reside in the Cedar Falls Community School District.
The deadline for candidates to file for the vacancy is May 31. Nomination petitions can be found at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/schools.html.
Absentee Ballots will be available June 10 to be mailed or to be voted in person at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Ballots may be voted there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, through June 24.
Voter pre-registration deadlineThe last day to pre-register at the Election Office for this election is June 14 before 5 p.m. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
Black Hawk County will be utilizing vote centers for this special election. Vote centers are polling locations that combine multiple precincts, allowing voters to choose at which location to vote. This election will have five vote centers, one in each Cedar Falls ward. The locations are listed below.
Any voter in the Cedar Falls School District may vote at any vote center in this election.
Vote centers
- St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St. (upper level).
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road.
- Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth St.
- Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive (lower level).
- Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive.
Questions may be directed to the Election Office; call the office at 833-3007 or email the office at election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
